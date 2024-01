MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An officer was shot in Monroeville on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Stonecliffe Drive and Monroeville Boulevard at 9:13 p.m.

The scene has been secured and there is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

