Penguins promotional schedule features bobbleheads, new youth hockey celebration

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced its promotional schedule for the upcoming season.

There will be 25 promotional giveaways or theme nights at PPG Paints Arena throughout the season.

At three separate games, bobbleheads will be given away, one for each of the three longest-tenured players in franchise history — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. The dates for those games are Jan. 6, Jan. 27 and Feb. 22, respectively.

Some giveaways fans can expect are a trapper hat, a penguins-themed patterned shirt and an Iceburgh plush.

There will also be several holiday celebrations — Halloween, an ugly sweater party in December, and two St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, to name a few.

For the first time, the team is hosting a Youth Hockey night in April. The season-ending celebration recognizes Pittsburgh-area amateur hockey players.

The Penguins open their season On Oct. 10 against the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena.

