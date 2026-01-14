Penguins struck down by Lightning in goalie duel

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-10) were struck down by the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout (29-13-3) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night as their woes in the shootout continued.

It was Tampa Bay’s eleventh consecutive win, tying a franchise record.

Arturs Silovs was the hard-luck loser, turning aside 30 of the Lightning’s 31 shots.

The Penguins have now lost seven of the eight games that have gone to a shootout this season.

The first period saw plenty of back-and-forth play, with the best scoring chances coming when the Lightning’s Brandon Hagel and the Penguins’ Chinakhov both rang pucks off the post. The Penguins’ second power play opportunity of the first period also produced some quality scoring chances, but Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevsky was equal to the task, stoning Bryan Rust from the slot and Evgeni Malkin’s backhand attempt from in tight.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group