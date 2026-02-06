Penn Brewery, Sarris Candies collaborate to make new beverage in celebration of Valentine’s Day

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two local businesses have come together to concoct a new beverage in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Penn Brewery and Sarris Candies came together to launch a Peanut Butter Meltaway stout.

The drink will debut on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Canonsburg Sarris Candies store on Adams Avenue at 10 a.m.

“Penn Brewery, as a small business, is excited for each partnership with other local businesses,” Stefan Nitsch, owner of Penn Brewery, said. “With partners like Sarris, we are able to combine our strengths and resources in a way that we simply couldn’t achieve alone. By keeping things local, it’s about not only building relationships and growing our audiences, but about building our community. That said, with the Penn x Sarris Peanut Butter Meltaway stout collab, at the end of the day, it’s really about sitting down with a glass of great beer.”

The businesses said they hope the drink can be used as a partner to desserts, if not sipped on its own.

Six packs will be available for purchase at the debut event, and Penn Brewery is serving the drink on tap.

