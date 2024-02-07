Penn Hills man pleads guilty to trying to receive over 5 kilograms of cocaine

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills man pleaded guilty to one count of violating federal narcotics laws Tuesday.

The Department of Justice said Jose Santiago Hernandez, 32, pleaded guilty to attempting to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine.

Officials said on June 28, 2021, Hernandez tried to receive two United States postal parcels that contained powder cocaine. The parcels weighed over five kilograms combined.

Hernandez’s sentencing is scheduled for June 6. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million or both.

