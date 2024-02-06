6-year-old held in dog crate, assaulted ‘multiple’ times, state police say; parents charged

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after an “extensive investigation” into the abuse of their 6-year-old child in Fayette County, state police announced Tuesday.

Jacob Weight Sr., 37, and Mimi Frost, 33, were both charged in Fayette County with aggravated assault, corruption of minors, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children and more.

A state police spokesperson said the investigation began when troopers were called to a home on Sheridan Avenue in Brownsville on an undisclosed date for an unresponsive child.

Responding troopers found the home in “deplorable condition,” noting dog feces, trash and urine throughout.

Troopers interviewed all the children in the home and learned the 6-year-old was being held in a dog crate, zip tied and beat with a broom on multiple occasions.

State police say Weight and Frost also committed “various other criminal acts against the child.”

Reporter Andrew Havranek is working to learn more about the charges and will have live updates on Channel 11 starting at 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group