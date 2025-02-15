Penn Hills teachers authorize strike after over a year of bargaining

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills teachers have authorized a strike after more than a year of bargaining with the district.

The members of the Penn Hills Education Association made the decision after a vote on Thursday night.

“This is certainly not the point we wanted to come to,” said PHEA President Mark Wolfe. “There is only so much we can take and only so long that we can cross our fingers and wait for reasonable proposals from the district. Our members spoke very clearly tonight to give the authorization to our executive team to call for a strike if conditions at the table don’t improve.”

A recent sticking point is the district’s proposal for major changes to employee healthcare.

The union says its demands are within the financial ability of the district.

“To our teachers, this is a no-brainer. With the increasing demands on our workloads, our commitment has never wavered. We care about our students and this school district, and we know where the district is financially. We aren’t asking for anything outrageous, our asks are completely within the financial ability of the district,” Wolfe said. “At the same time, we can’t be walked all over or handed a proposal that’s going to hurt more people than it would help.”

The authorizations do not mean teachers are sticking immediately but that they could go on strike at any time.

The teachers have been without a contract with the district since January 2024.

PHEA and the district do not have another bargaining date confirmed at this time, the union said.

The Penn Hills School District issued a response to the authorization of a strike. In part. they said:

“Penn Hills School District Administration and the School Board hope to quickly reach an agreement. We know this situation can be concerning, especially since it comes in the middle of the school year. The District is committed to transparent communication to students, parents, and staff throughout this process.”

The district also argued it has offered over $3 million in raises over the last four years. They said PHEA’s initial proposal sought a 10% salary increase.

Penn Hills School District administration said they asked union leadership if they wanted to be involved in a plan that matches the teachers’ current benefits while saving over $500,000 per year but said that was declined.

“The District has negotiated in good faith, striving to reach an agreement that is fair to our educators and fiscally responsible to the District, ensuring our schools’ long-term stability. Our proposals have reflected a strong commitment to competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and the continued success of our students. Despite these efforts, PHEA leadership has chosen to move toward a strike, increasing the potential for disruptions to our students, families, and the broader community,” Penn Hills School District said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group