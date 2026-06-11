Pennsylvania Game Commission asking for info after garbage illegally dumped in Indiana Township

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region is seeking public assistance after illegal dumping of garbage and household goods was discovered near Cove Run Road on State Game Lands 203 in Indiana Township, Allegheny County.

The dumping incident was found on the afternoon of June 8. Investigators believe the truck involved in the illegal dumping is a tan or silver 1994-2004 Chevrolet S10.

The state game warden’s investigation suggests that the man in the photos is suspected of dumping the garbage along Cove Run Road.

Anyone with information related to this incident or who can identify the suspected person is encouraged to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region at one-833-PGC-HUNT or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at one-888-PGC-8001. Information can also be submitted online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.

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