Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission awards over $2.2M in preservation grants

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced just over $2.2 million in Keystone Historic Preservation grants.

The funding will support 38 historical organizations, museums and local governments across 19 counties.

These grants are part of Pennsylvania’s America250 celebrations, aimed at revitalizing local landmarks and boosting municipal planning for community preservation projects.

The grants provide vital matching support, ensuring that the Commonwealth’s foundational history remains a vibrant part of its future. The 38 awards were chosen from a highly competitive pool of 115 applications.

Grant amounts range from $5,000 to $25,000 for planning projects and $5,000 to $100,000 for construction projects. All grants require a 50/50 cash match and were awarded through a rigorous selection process.

Andrea Lowery, executive director of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, emphasized the broader impact of these investments.

“Our historic places are more than brick and mortar; they are the anchors of our communities and the spaces where Pennsylvania’s stories come alive,” Lowery said. “This year’s awards reflect an incredible diversity of preservation efforts—from restoring cornerstone downtown landmarks like historic theaters and train stations, to protecting a covered bridge and a historic bandshell located in our public parks. By investing in these sites, we aren’t just preserving physical structures; we are safeguarding our collective cultural memory for future generations.”

The Keystone Historic Preservation Grants also support municipal planning initiatives that focus on historic resources or meet building or community-specific planning goals. Funding also supports construction activities at resources listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

These grants receive funding from the Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund. This fund is supported annually from a portion of the state realty transfer tax revenue.

The following is a list of Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Awards given to local counties:

Allegheny

Bona Fide Bellevue - $10,150

Coraopolis Community Development Corporation - $100,000

Rivers Of Steel Heritage Corporation - $100,000

Sweetwater Center For The Arts - $100,000

Armstrong

Armstrong County Historical Museum And Genealogical Society - $100,000

Fayette

Greater Uniontown Heritage Consortium (dba State Theatre Center For The Arts) - $25,000

Mercer

Municipal Authority Of The Borough Of Greenville - $6,125

Washington

Washington County Historical Society - $25,000

Fayette, Somerset, and Washington

National Road Heritage Corridor - $25,000

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