‘Tired of being lied to’: Woman found in home livestreamed hours before death

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Lamara Baldwin held her one-year-old child and occasionally cried as he drank his bottle of milk, indicating there were problems in her relationship and with family members.

“I’m just tired of being lied to. Never told the truth,” Baldwin said. “I don’t know how much more I can take.”

Baldwin made these comments in a three-minute livestream recorded Friday, hours before the medical examiner ruled she and a 42-year-old man, identified as Lamar Dunlap, were found dead inside their Wilkinsburg home.

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Investigators made the discovery on Monday, along with finding two children, ages three and one, alive inside the home. The children were taken to the hospital and turned over to the Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth and Families’ custody.

Investigators still don’t know how the two adults died. The only hint released was that there was no trauma to either body.

Neighbors said the adults were not in a relationship and the children did not belong to Dunlap. One neighbor said there were a few people in and out of that house and she had called police several times to report drug use.

“You never really seen them out here too much, you know, just in passing by, maybe that’s about it,” Maurice Pryor, who lived across the street, said.

Baldwin’s video on Friday was the latest in a series she had made discussing her various problems and her mental health. Her sister on Tuesday said she had a kind heart, would do anything for her kids and was always jumping in to help others.

Little was known about Dunlap, other than he owned a dog whom animal rights group members searched for Tuesday. One later said they located the dog at a rescue shelter.

Throughout the day Tuesday, neighbors expressed concern for the children’s well-being.

“They were in the house the whole weekend by themselves with dead bodies. I thought that was terrible,” Pryor said. “That was just terrible.”

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