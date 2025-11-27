Pennsylvania State Police investigating after bullet hits office portion of Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH — A scary scene early Wednesday morning on the Parkway East. A bullet struck the office portion on the inbound side of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating exactly what happened.

A PSP spokesperson tells Channel 11 they received a call from PennDOT employees just after midnight.

There, they found a bullet hole in the garage door and a “deformed bullet fragment” on the floor inside the building.

Channel 11 also received a photo that appears to show a bullet hole on the front end of a car. State police did not confirm that that is part of their investigation.

Drivers told us they were thankful it wasn’t worse.

“Someone could’ve lost a life. Someone could’ve got hurt. Someone could’ve crashed,” one man said.

“All glory to God, man. It’s a miracle in itself,” another said.

