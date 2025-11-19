Pennsylvania Supreme Court denies former Somerset County DA’s appeal of sexual assault conviction

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied former Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Lynn Thomas’s appeal of his 2023 conviction for sexual assault, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Wednesday.

The state’s highest court refused to review Thomas’s case after the Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld his conviction. Thomas was found guilty of six charges, including indecent assault and strangulation, and was sentenced to 2 and a half to 7 years in state prison.

“We are pleased that the defendant’s latest attempt to evade accountability for this attack has failed,” Attorney General Sunday said.

An investigation by the Office of Attorney General revealed that Thomas entered the victim’s home in Windber on the night of the incident, refused to leave and subsequently beat and sexually assaulted her.

Thomas, 40, is currently serving his sentence at SCI Waymart. Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

In a separate case, Thomas later pleaded no contest to domestic abuse charges in Cambria County.

