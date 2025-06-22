Person in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Whitehall.

In a social media post, Whitehall police say emergency crews responded to the 1600 block of Skyline Drive.

The injured person was treated by medics on scene and taken to an area hospital. Their condition is currently critical but stable, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

