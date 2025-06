DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was flown to a hospital after being hit by a train in Butler County.

Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of Gameland Road in Donegal Township around 11:45 a.m.

A state police spokesperson confirmed troopers were on scene investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

