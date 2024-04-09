Phipps recognized as top botanical garden in U.S. by Yelp

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh conservatory and botanical garden was named one of the best in the U.S.

At the start of April, Yelp released its list of the 25 best botanical gardens and conservatories in the U.S. and Canada. The list highlights the top 20 gardens in the U.S. and the top five in Canada.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden was featured at number eight in the U.S.

Phipps, a historic landmark in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood, sprawls across 15 acres and features 23 distinct gardens. It often features stunning seasonal shows and exclusive commissioned exhibits. Click here to learn more.

