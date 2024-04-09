Local

Phipps recognized as top botanical garden in U.S. by Yelp

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh conservatory and botanical garden was named one of the best in the U.S.

At the start of April, Yelp released its list of the 25 best botanical gardens and conservatories in the U.S. and Canada. The list highlights the top 20 gardens in the U.S. and the top five in Canada.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden was featured at number eight in the U.S.

Phipps, a historic landmark in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood, sprawls across 15 acres and features 23 distinct gardens. It often features stunning seasonal shows and exclusive commissioned exhibits. Click here to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘We really want him to come home’: Wife of missing Beaver Co. man pleading for help
  • Recall alert: Hand sanitizer, aloe recalled amid warnings they could cause coma, blindness
  • Man charged after 2 dogs found dead in garbage bags, 50 animals removed from Butler County home
  • VIDEO: Police searching for 18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Braddock
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read