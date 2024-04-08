‘We really want him to come home’: Wife of missing Beaver Co. man pleading for help

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The last 48 hours have been emotionally draining for Alanna Posch and her family after her devoted husband, Brian Posch, 36, went missing on Friday and never came home.

“We’re extremely emotional and we really miss him, and we really want him to come home,” Alanna Posch said.

That morning started out like any other.

“Just saying, ‘I love you’ and I had said, ‘I love you’ to him,” said Alanna. “We always just say, ‘I love you’ in the morning.”

Just a few hours before that last text message, Alanna said Brian left their house in Brighton Township to head to work but never showed up at the construction site.

“He doesn’t miss work,” Alanna said. “He’s punctual. He’s the head of his job site. He’s not into drugs. This is very, very unusual.”

Brighton Township Police said his license plate was last scanned going south along Route 51 near Jefferson Hills around 6:30 Friday evening.

The white Ford 250 pickup truck has a Pennsylvania plate reading ZTH-8685.

“I called his phone probably 100 times,” Alanna said. “It rang. His calls went through and text messages went through until about 7 p.m. when they stopped being delivered, which is when we assume his phone died.”

Alanna said Brian is a loving husband and father to their 1-year-old daughter Mila. She told Channel 11 he’s always in touch with his family and has never disappeared before. She also said there were not any warning signs.

She’s now worried for her husband’s safety.

“This is very uncharacteristic,” Alanna said. “He’s a wonderful dad and a wonderful husband, and he loves us and his daughter so much. So, for him not to come home, for him not to call and to not ask about his daughter is extremely, extremely not him.”

Brian Posch is 5′11″ tall with blue eyes, brown hair and has a tattoo of his last name on his right rib cage.

If anyone knows where he could be, call the Brighton Township Police Department, or the Beaver County Emergency Services Center at 724-775-0880.

