Pirates Preview: Bailey Falter faces former team looking for repeat success

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 5-1 by the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday in the opening game of a four-game series.

Rookie right-hander Jared Jones struck out eight batters and didn’t walk any but yielded a pair of home runs in 6.1 innings pitched. The Pirates’ offense scuffled and struck out 14 times.

The Pirates will look to even the series on Friday night with Bailey Falter on the mound, who will pitch against the team that drafted him.

