Etna issues evacuation notice due to severe flooding

ETNA, Pa. — Etna Borough has issued an evacuation notice after severe flooding on Thursday evening.

The order applies to residents living in flood zones or areas prone to flooding. Pine Creek has reached 14 feet.

The borough encourages these residents to evacuate immediately and take their pets with them.

People without a place to go can go to Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Grant and Highland avenues.

“If you do not evacuate go to the highest floor of your home as emergency personnel may not be able to reach you to evacuate you. You may have to remain there until the flood waters recede,” the borough said on Facebook.

Any resident needing assistance should call 911.

