Pirates Preview: Can Carmen Mlodzinski Replicate Last Start?

This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 8-4 by the Philadelphia Phillies in the opening game of a weekend series on Friday night.

Pittsburgh built a three-run lead thanks to Alexander Canario’s three-run home run, but the Phillies responded with seven unanswered runs before a Jared Triolo bases loaded walk in the ninth.

The Pirates (15-30) will look to even the series against the Phillies (26-18) on Saturday night.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group