Pitt forward William Jeffress enters transfer portal

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Friday afternoon, Pitt basketball redshirt junior forward William Jeffress entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Jeffress spent four years with the Pitt program and graduated from the University, making him a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-7 Erie, Pennsylvania native appeared in 31 games this year, playing 10.8 minutes per game.

After starting 16 games in the 2021-22 season, Jeffress injured his foot just ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, forcing him to undergo surgery and miss the entire season. He then came back this year and started two games for the Panthers. Jeffress finishes his Pitt career with 192 career points, 197 rebounds, 38 assists, 44 steals, and 22 blocks. The wing shot 20% from three-point range in his tenure at Pitt, going 18 for 90 from deep.

