Ex-Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett selling his Cranberry Township home

Kenny Pickett is selling his Pittsburgh-area home.

The Steelers’ former quarterback has listed his Cranberry Township home for $2.7 million.

Listed by Sayward Lehman with Sotheby’s International Realty, the 8,756 square-foot house has six bedrooms and six full bathrooms and is located in the Seneca Valley School District.

It was built in 2022 and is being sold fully furnished.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group