Pitt-Syracuse Preview: Everything You Need to Know

The yearly tradition of Pitt-Syracuse is set to take place Saturday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome in New York as the two programs have met every year since 1955.

Pitt has won 10 of the last 12 meetings in this series, which includes a 41-13 win in 2024 as the Panthers’ defense returned three interceptions for touchdowns.

The Panthers have not lost at the Dome since 2017.

Pitt Outlook

Pitt has strung together a mini win streak in conference play with back-to-back wins over Boston College, 48-7, and No. 25 Florida State, 34-31.

Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt staff made a change at quarterback and went with Mason Heintschel after suffering a pair of losses to West Virginia and Louisville.

The true freshman quarterback sparked the recent success as he was named ACC Rookie of the Week and the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week after throwing four touchdowns with no interceptions against BC

