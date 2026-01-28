Local

Pittsburgh announces warming centers set to open on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has announced which warming center will be open to the public on Thursday.

Five Healthy Active Living Senior Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help people avoid severely low temperatures.

Those locations are:

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Avenue, 15216
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center | 7321 Frankstown Road, 15208
  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204
  • South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham Streets, 15203

Officials said the Lawrenceville, Hazelwood, Morningside, Mount Washington and West End Healthy Active Living Senior Centers will operate normally, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Glen Hazel center will be closed.

The public is also encouraged to visit the following recration centers:

  • Ammon | 2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219
    • This center is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Arlington | 2201 Salisbury Street, 15210 |
    • This center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays
  • Brookline | 1400 Oakridge Street, 15226
    • This center is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Magee | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217
    • This center is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Ormsby | 79 S 22nd Street, 15203
    • This center is open on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. from and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Paulson | 1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206
    • This center is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday fro 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Phillips | 201 Parkfield Street, 15210
    • This center is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Warrington | 329 Warrington Avenue, 15210
    • This center is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • West Penn | 450 30th Street, 15219
    • This center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Jefferson Recreational Center will be closed on Thursday.

