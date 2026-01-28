Blast of dangerous cold to last through the week

PITTSBURGH — The blast of cold air will stay locked through the week. Below-zero wind chills are expected for much of the day, even though highs will be in the teens this afternoon.

A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect starting at 7 p.m. this evening through 11 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures drop near zero again tonight; wind chills could get as low as -15 degrees tonight into the morning.

Make sure to stay safe in the extreme cold. If you can’t stay indoors, limit your time outside, make sure to dress in warm layers and wear waterproof clothing. Cover exposed skin; wear a hat, mask and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Make sure to protect indoor pipes. Stay warm and safe.

Highs through the week and into the weekend will stay in the teens. Wind chill will be below zero every morning throughout the week. The coldest temperatures will arrive on Friday and Saturday mornings with lows near record marks. The record low is -5 degrees, set in 2019 for both Friday and Saturday morning.

