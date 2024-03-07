Local

Pittsburgh-area drive-in theaters starting to open; here’s where you can catch a movie

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

drive in movie theater (George Frey/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The weather is getting warmer, which means it’s almost officially drive-in movie season!

Here are the local drive-in movie theaters you can visit to catch the latest films from your car:

Dependable Drive-In

  • 549 Moon Clinton Road, Moon Township, Pa. 15108
  • Opening weekend starts Friday, March 8
  • Gates open 6 p.m.
  • Cash and card accepted
  • Admission prices:
    • Adults: $9.00
    • Children ages 5 to 11: $3.00
  • Double feature on every screen
  • State of the art high definition digital projection
  • Dolby Surround FM Radio Sound
  • Retro in-car speakers (where available)
  • Snack bar
  • Click here for what’s showing this weekend.

Evergreen Drive-In Threatre

Starlight Drive-In

  • 1985 North Main Street Extension, Butler Pa., 16003
  • Opening weekend April 14-15
  • Cash and card accepted at box office with advanced ticket sales possible for premieres and special events
  • General admission:
    • $8 for ages 12 – 64
    • $6 for ages 65+ (and military/vet with proof),
    • $4 for ages 3 – 12, children 2 & under free
    • Carload Nite – Thursdays during peak season (Memorial Day – Labor Day) for $16 per car.
  • Double features on each screen every night
  • Mini golf available
  • Pets allowed
  • Rain or shine

Riverside Drive In Threatre

  • 1114 Lees Lake Lane, Vandergrift, Pa., 15690
  • Opens for season on April 5
  • Tickets can be purchased online here.
  • Admission prices:
    • Anyone 12 and over: $10.00
    • Children 6-11: $5.00
    • Children 5 and Under: Free
  • Snack bar
  • Pets allowed
  • Rain or shine

Comet Drive-In Theatre & Flea Market

  • 151 Morrell Road Dunbar, Pa., 15431
  • Box office opens 7:30 p.m.
  • Cash only
  • Admission prices:
    • $10.00 for adults and children 12 years and older.
    • $4.00 for children 4 to 11 years old.
    • Free for children 3 years and younger.
  • Flea market on Sundays - opens April 2024
  • Concession stand
  • Digital projection
  • Movie sound is FM radio stereo sound

Brownsville Drive-In

  • 6229 National Pike, Grindstone, Pa., 15442
  • Hoping to open at end of March
  • Cash only
  • Admission prices:
    • Adults: $9.00
    • Children ages 9 through 4: $4.00
    • Children 3 and under: Free
  • Fire pit rentals available

