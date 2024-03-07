Pittsburgh-area drive-in theaters starting to open; here’s where you can catch a movie

PITTSBURGH — The weather is getting warmer, which means it’s almost officially drive-in movie season!
Here are the local drive-in movie theaters you can visit to catch the latest films from your car:
Dependable Drive-In
- 549 Moon Clinton Road, Moon Township, Pa. 15108
- Opening weekend starts Friday, March 8
- Gates open 6 p.m.
- Cash and card accepted
- Admission prices:
- Adults: $9.00
- Children ages 5 to 11: $3.00
- Double feature on every screen
- State of the art high definition digital projection
- Dolby Surround FM Radio Sound
- Retro in-car speakers (where available)
- Snack bar
- Click here for what’s showing this weekend.
Evergreen Drive-In Threatre
- 309 Drive-In Lane, Mount Pleasant, Pa., 15666
- Opening weekend starts Friday, March 29
- Admission prices:
- Adults (Age 12 & Older): $10.00
- Children (Age 6-11): $5.00
- Children (Age 5 & Under): free
- Follow Evergreen Drive-In Threatre on Facebook
- Click here for the events currently on Evergreen Drive-In Threatre’s schedule
Starlight Drive-In
- 1985 North Main Street Extension, Butler Pa., 16003
- Opening weekend April 14-15
- Cash and card accepted at box office with advanced ticket sales possible for premieres and special events
- General admission:
- $8 for ages 12 – 64
- $6 for ages 65+ (and military/vet with proof),
- $4 for ages 3 – 12, children 2 & under free
- Carload Nite – Thursdays during peak season (Memorial Day – Labor Day) for $16 per car.
- Double features on each screen every night
- Mini golf available
- Pets allowed
- Rain or shine
Riverside Drive In Threatre
- 1114 Lees Lake Lane, Vandergrift, Pa., 15690
- Opens for season on April 5
- Tickets can be purchased online here.
- Admission prices:
- Anyone 12 and over: $10.00
- Children 6-11: $5.00
- Children 5 and Under: Free
- Snack bar
- Pets allowed
- Rain or shine
Comet Drive-In Theatre & Flea Market
- 151 Morrell Road Dunbar, Pa., 15431
- Box office opens 7:30 p.m.
- Cash only
- Admission prices:
- $10.00 for adults and children 12 years and older.
- $4.00 for children 4 to 11 years old.
- Free for children 3 years and younger.
- Flea market on Sundays - opens April 2024
- Concession stand
- Digital projection
- Movie sound is FM radio stereo sound
Brownsville Drive-In
- 6229 National Pike, Grindstone, Pa., 15442
- Hoping to open at end of March
- Cash only
- Admission prices:
- Adults: $9.00
- Children ages 9 through 4: $4.00
- Children 3 and under: Free
- Fire pit rentals available
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2023 Cox Media Group