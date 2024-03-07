Pittsburgh-area drive-in theaters starting to open; here’s where you can catch a movie

PITTSBURGH — The weather is getting warmer, which means it’s almost officially drive-in movie season!

Here are the local drive-in movie theaters you can visit to catch the latest films from your car:

549 Moon Clinton Road, Moon Township, Pa. 15108

Opening weekend starts Friday, March 8

Gates open 6 p.m.

Cash and card accepted

Admission prices:

Adults: $9.00



Children ages 5 to 11: $3.00

Double feature on every screen

State of the art high definition digital projection

Dolby Surround FM Radio Sound

Retro in-car speakers (where available)

Snack bar

Click here for what’s showing this weekend.

1985 North Main Street Extension, Butler Pa., 16003

Opening weekend April 14-15

Cash and card accepted at box office with advanced ticket sales possible for premieres and special events

General admission:

$8 for ages 12 – 64



$6 for ages 65+ (and military/vet with proof),



$4 for ages 3 – 12, children 2 & under free



Carload Nite – Thursdays during peak season (Memorial Day – Labor Day) for $16 per car.

Double features on each screen every night

Mini golf available

Pets allowed

Rain or shine

1114 Lees Lake Lane, Vandergrift, Pa., 15690

Opens for season on April 5

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Admission prices:

Anyone 12 and over: $10.00



Children 6-11: $5.00



Children 5 and Under: Free

Snack bar

Pets allowed

Rain or shine

151 Morrell Road Dunbar, Pa., 15431

Box office opens 7:30 p.m.

Cash only

Admission prices:

$10.00 for adults and children 12 years and older.



$4.00 for children 4 to 11 years old.



Free for children 3 years and younger.

Flea market on Sundays - opens April 2024

Concession stand

Digital projection

Movie sound is FM radio stereo sound

6229 National Pike, Grindstone, Pa., 15442

Hoping to open at end of March

Cash only

Admission prices:

Adults: $9.00



Children ages 9 through 4: $4.00



Children 3 and under: Free

Fire pit rentals available

