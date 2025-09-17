Pittsburgh councilman proposing zoning change to limit children’s exposure to vape shops

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh could crack down on vape shops.

Councilman Bobby Wilson (District 1) introduced a bill Tuesday that he says would “address the rise of vape shops that disproportionately target young people.”

The bill proposes amending the city’s zoning code, creating a new category called “Restricted Personal Goods Retail.” Wilson says that category establishes standards for displaying and securing products, establishes where these businesses can operate and at what hours, along with how they can advertise.

Products that fall under this category include electronic nicotine delivery systems (like vapes, CBD, Delta-8 THC and Delta-10 THC). Wilson says the bill does not impact licensed medical marijuana dispensaries.

“At its core, this is about common-sense guardrails that help Downtown and our neighborhood business districts thrive,” Wilson said. “I can walk down a city block and see at least 3 vape shops selling the same, unregulated products. On top of that, the lights are so bright, it looks like a circus; no wonder our youth congregate in these spaces.”

More specifically, the bill would prohibit new vape shops from opening within 1,500 feet of elementary or secondary schools, daycares, religious institutions, parks or other similar stores. It would also prevent new and existing stores from operating between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m.

The introduction of this bill comes after a recent study from the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco found that vape shops are disproportionately clustered in urban areas and in neighborhoods with higher poverty rates, minority populations and lower education levels, potentially exacerbating existing health disparities.

The bill has several co-sponsors: Council President R. Daniel Lavelle (District 6), Councilperson Erika Strassburger (District 8), and Councilperson Bob Charland (District 3).

