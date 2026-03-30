Another anchor store closes at Beaver Valley Mall, shoppers concerned about the future

MONACA, Pa. — When shoppers walk into the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Beaver Valley Mall, they’re greeted with a sign saying the store will be closing on April 25.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” said Twyla Zellner of Chippewa.

That’s how many shoppers Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke to on Monday feel about the closure.

“Obviously, it’s going to be an issue for residents here,” added Beverly Schmidt-Rodriguez of Beaver. “The closest malls are in Ross Park and over in Robinson, so, quite a distance for these residents.”

Boscov’s will now be the only remaining anchor store left from when Dick’s Sporting Goods opened at the Beaver Valley Mall in 2007.

Of the other previous anchor stores, Sears is now Rural King, and Macy’s is a U-Haul location. JCPenney closed in September, and remains empty.

“People are having everything delivered, they’re not going out into brick-and-mortar buildings anymore, and that’s unfortunate, really unfortunate for a community like this,” Schmidt-Rodriguez said.

Video from inside the mall shows a majority of the smaller storefronts also sitting empty.

“I feel very sad. I grew up here in Beaver County, and when I was growing up, this place was the place to go,” Zellner said. “It was a fun place, all these big stores, things to do, and it’s just sad that ownership has let it deteriorate to this point.”

Zellner said ownership of the mall isn’t doing enough to keep the mall alive.

Photos shared to Facebook in recent weeks have shown crumbling bathroom ceilings, leaks, and even a dead rat in front of the mall-side entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“The owners don’t take care of it,” Zellner said. “There’s leaks everywhere, sometimes the heating works, sometimes it doesn’t. I don’t blame the merchants, but it’s sad that the owners don’t care.”

Namdar Realty owns the Beaver Valley Mall. Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek emailed several members of the organization to see if the company had any statement on the closure of Dick’s Sporting Goods. A spokesperson from Namdar said they would be in touch if the company chooses to comment. Channel 11 has not heard back.

“This mall is eventually going to go away, and that’s going to be really sad,” Zellner said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group