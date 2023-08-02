Pittsburgh infant with rare gene mutation finds life saving bone marrow donor

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Eleven-month-old Clementine Blackham has a very rare condition, a mutation to her TLR8 gene.

She’s one of only 10 people to ever be diagnosed, and the first female in the world.

Doctors said Clementine needs a bone marrow transplant.

“We were told it was like [a] one in a billion chance and for her to receive one so quickly was really a blessing,” said Tanner Neely-Blackham, Clementine’s mom.

For months, her family in McCandless was searching for the perfect match, and last month, their prayers were answered.

Neely-Blackham said Clementine will be receiving the life-saving bone marrow transplant from an international donor in Europe.

For the past few weeks, Clementine and her family have been at a hospital in St. Louis where she’s been getting treatment, including tests and chemotherapy.

Neely-Blackham told Channel 11 how her little girl is doing.

“There are days that she doesn’t feel well. She has fevers and doesn’t feel like her happy self, but there are also days where she does a really good job and we are impressed with how well she’s handling it as a little baby,” Neely-Blackham said.

Clementine got the green light to receive the transplant Thursday night, Neely-Blackham said. After that, Clementine’s blood type will change from O+ to B+.

After the transplant, Clementine will be closely monitored at the hospital and will be isolated for six months. If she’s healthy enough, Neely-Blackham said they can come back home to Pittsburgh for isolation.

Clementine’s transplant is scheduled for August 3rd. She celebrates her first birthday in the hospital on August 22.

