Pittsburgh Penguins, fans pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Mike Lange with special ceremony

PITTSUBRGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and their fans came together Saturday for the first time since the death of legendary announcer Mike Lange.

For everyone in attendance, it was more than just a game.

Fans and players converged not only for a hockey night in Pittsburgh but to honor Lange.

Signs throughout PPG Paints Arena displayed some of the key phrases he used that families came to know and love.

“You can’t even describe it. Hearing it on the radio isn’t anything of what he was like in real life. Just a larger-than-life personality,” said Ashlee Gallagher who once job-shadowed with Lange and Phil Bourque.

Broadcasting friends like Joe Brand, Josh Getzoff, Eddie Olcyk, Paul Steigerwald and the Ol’ Two-Niner Phil Bourque lined up on the ice to pay their respects.

They were joined by Lange’s sons and their families as a touching tribute video played overhead.

After the video ended, a simple but emotional sigh was shown to the audience from Lange’s son Ian as he wiped away a tear. The sign said, Thank you, Pittsburgh.”

Fans also had a chance to take photos with Lange’s legendary headset inside the arena.

