Penguins play-by-play legend Mike Lange dies at age 76

PITTSBURGH — The legendary voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins for nearly 50 years has died.

Mike Lange died at the age of 76 on Wednesday, according to our partners at Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Lange began his career as a Penguins broadcaster in 1974 as a radio announcer. He left the Penguins after that first season, but returned in 1976.

He spent 30 years doing TV broadcasts for the Penguins, then he was moved to the radio side. He finished out his 46-year career in 2021.

Lange was well known for his popular catch-phrases, or “Langeisms” when the Penguins would score a goal, or even more notably, when they won the Stanley Cup. You may remember ones like “Scratch my back with a hacksaw,” “Lord Stanley Lord Stanley, give me the brandy,” and “smile like a butcher’s dog”

Throughout his time in the broadcast booth, Lange saw the full careers of legendary players like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and Sidney Crosby and all five of the team’s Stanley Cup wins.

Lange was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001 by winning the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, an honor given by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

