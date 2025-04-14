Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl from Pittsburgh.

Te’Aja Parrotte was last seen on Junilla Street on Saturday.

She was wearing a black shirt, a scarf and red Coca-Cola pants or blue jeans, police say. She also had a gray backpack.

Parrotte is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair styled into “puff balls.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group