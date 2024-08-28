Pittsburgh police looking for missing teenager in need of medication

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing teenager who is in need of medication.

Randall Rodgers, 15, was last seen on Aug. 27 at around 5:30 p.m. in the Northview Heights area.

Randall is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 210 pounds. He has brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt with black writing, blue jeans and a pair of burgundy/dark gray/white Jordans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

