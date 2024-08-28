Local

Pittsburgh police looking for missing teenager in need of medication

By WPXI.com News Staff

Randall Rodgers - WPXI Randall Rodgers - WPXI

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing teenager who is in need of medication.

Randall Rodgers, 15, was last seen on Aug. 27 at around 5:30 p.m. in the Northview Heights area.

Randall is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 210 pounds. He has brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt with black writing, blue jeans and a pair of burgundy/dark gray/white Jordans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Child’s book starts fire in mom’s minivan
  • Local school implements 4-day school week
  • Pittsburgh EMS rescue person, dog trapped in stalled elevator
  • VIDEO: PPS no longer providing buses for students in Homewood, leaving parents concerned over walk to class
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read