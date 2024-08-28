Pittsburgh EMS rescue person, dog trapped in stalled elevator

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh EMS crews rescued a person and her dog trapped in a stalled elevator Monday.

Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS on Facebook said Monday afternoon, crews performed a high angle evacuation of an ill medical patient.

A short time later, crews were called to rescue a patient and her dog from a stalled elevator.

“Paramedics assigned to the Heavy Rescues are prepared for all types of complex rescues, whether for a human or canine patient,” a Facebook post said.

