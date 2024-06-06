Local

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Hanna Cemonne

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Hanna Cemonne was last seen on June 1 at Kennywood and could be in the Mount Oliver area.

Hanna is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

