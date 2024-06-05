Local

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Butler County unveils new Water Zone, major expansion

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

HARRISVILLE, Pa. — Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Kozy Rest Camp-Resort recently unveiled an expansion that includes a new water park.

The park’s new Water Zone features a multi-level play structure with water slides, water blasters and a 750-gallon hydrostorm bucket. It also includes an activity pool with basketball hoops and luxury pool cabanas featuring a mini fridge, Smart TV, patio furniture and a fan.

The expansion doubles the size of the camp-resort. It includes a new camp store, recreation pavilion, sports courts, playgrounds, on-site dining options, mini golf course and gem mining sluice.

“We were honored to receive our sixth ‘Park of the Year’ award from the Outdoor Hospitality Industry earlier this year, even before this expansion. We’re excited to see how these new features will elevate the park!” said Tayler Eusebio, general manager.

New accommodation options include three new cabin types, a group lodge and more RV sites.

