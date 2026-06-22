Pittsburgh positions itself as defense tech hub at CMU robotics forum

PITTSBURGH — A slew of stakeholders pitched Pittsburgh as a developmental defense tech hub to visiting crowds at Carnegie Mellon University’s recently opened Robotics Innovation Center.

The Robotics, AI and Autonomy Forum was largely the chance for the Army AI Integration Center, a longstanding partner of CMU, to showcase and discuss the increasing use of robotics and artificial intelligence by the military, and to identify critical needs. But when the day kicked off with opening remarks, a number of speakers touted the region’s status as a defense tech hub.

“This kind of facility was built for a gathering like this, but of course today we’re here united by a shared commitment to ensuring America’s continued leadership in emerging technology for our national security,” CMU President Farnham Jahanian said. “I have no doubt that the rich and robust discussions and interactions that will take place over the next two days will help to define a path forward and it’s important that these discussions will seek to bring insight and to inform careful stewardship and development of these technologies in keeping alive our national priorities.”

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