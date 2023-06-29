Pittsburgh Public Schools change start times

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools board members say they listened to students and parents about high school start times.

The result is the district split the schools into four tiers. Those in Tier One, including Allderdice and Obama, will now start at 7:40 a.m. instead of 7:15 a.m.

The schools in Tier Two will now start five minutes earlier. That list includes elementary and middle schools.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters said the bus schedule was an integral part of the discussion, especially with a limited number of bus drivers.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has more details on the changes through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group