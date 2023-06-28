Pittsburgh surgeon plans to use Jeopardy! winnings to honor late brother

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh oral and facial surgeon was the big winner on Jeopardy! on Tuesday night and will compete again on Wednesday.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic spoke with winner Chris Ban about the special thing he’s doing with his winnings from the show.

Ban’s younger brother died from brain cancer last year. He plans to use his winnings to honor his brother by donating them to have the rowhouse at North Allegheny High School renamed in his honor.

“I wanted to give money to this on my own, and then I said ‘I might come into something here if I get lucky on the show,’” Ban told 11 News.

