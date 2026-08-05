Pittsburgh shipping business iShip&Pack opens first out-of-state location

PITTSBURGH — Locally founded shipping and printing business iShip&Pack announced Monday it has opened a new location in Columbia, South Carolina.

iShip&Pack Founder Aaron Gibson Jr. opened his first location in Squirrel Hill and has now started his second with his longtime mentee, Cole Barefoot, who will operate it. According to a statement from iShip&Pack, Barefoot was the first employee hired when it opened its original Squirrel Hill Forward Avenue location in 2020.

Barefoot attended Point Park University, where he earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, while working at iShip&Pack.

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