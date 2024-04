PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is closed Saturday because of a power outage.

In a post on Facebook, the zoo says the loss of power was caused by high winds overnight and impacts the front entrance.

The zoo will reopen when repairs are complete. Updates on the repairs will be provided on the zoo’s social media and website.





Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group