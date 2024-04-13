Caravan in downtown Pittsburgh ordered to close for health violations

PITTSBURGH — Caravan on Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh has been ordered to close after inspectors found multiple health violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department said food, including tomatoes, eggs and chicken was being stored at incorrect temperatures.

An employee was observed coughing directly over food in the food preparation area without covering their mouth.

The report said another employee dropped a pair of tongs on the floor before rinsing them off and putting them back on the cook line for use.

The basement was flooded with active sewage backup.

