Pittsburgh Zoo receives more than 1K name submissions for lion cub; here’s when it will be revealed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium received more than 1,000 name submissions for its new lion cub.

“We are grateful for all the suggestions and for the more than $5,000 in donations,” the zoo said.

The donations will go toward supporting the zoo’s lions, additional animal care and conservation efforts.

The official name reveal is scheduled for World Lion Day on Aug. 10.

The female African lion cub was born on April 5 to parents Scarlett and Hondo. She’s the first cub for both parents.

The cub is expected to make her public debut in late summer.

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