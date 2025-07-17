Pittsburgh’s Andy Warhol Bridge to close for 10 days for routine inspection

PITTSBURGH — The Andy Warhol Bridge in Pittsburgh will close for routine inspections from July 21 to July 25 and again from July 28 to August 1, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works.

The closures will occur from 6 a.m. on Monday to 3 p.m. on Friday during both periods, allowing crews to safely conduct inspection activities.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Rachel Carson Bridge and Isabella Street.

The Andy Warhol Bridge, which spans 1,061 feet, carries an average of 4,549 vehicles daily over the Allegheny River between Downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore.

The bridge, originally opened in 1926, underwent a $25.6 million rehabilitation project from 2016 to 2017.

During its last inspection on May 5, 2023, the bridge received a condition rating of 5 out of 9, indicating fair condition, based on National Bridge Inspection Standards.

