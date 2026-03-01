Police renew call for leads in case of man found shot to death in McKeesport cemetery

McKEESPORT, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is renewing a call for leads in the case of a man found shot to death in a McKeesport cemetery.

At 10 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2025, 911 was notified of an unresponsive man at the Pirl Street entrance of the McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery.

McKeesport police responded and found 21-year-old Daniel Smith dead, having been shot in the head.

Detectives believe the shooting happened between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 16.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group