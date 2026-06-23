Pizza delivery driver walks in on armed robbery happening at Beaver County dispensary

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — An employee at an Ambridge dispensary is speaking out after three masked men robbed the business at gunpoint in broad daylight.

Surveillance video from The Only Fire Dispensary’s Ambridge location shows three men entering the store and eventually drawing their guns at an employee and a customer inside.

“It was truly an interesting experience,” employee Nicodemus Sabo said.

Sabo said he and a customer were forced to lie on the floor.

“Me, another customer were laid down on the ground for about 20 minutes while they ransacked the place. They took all our product,” Sabo said.

According to Sabo, the suspects tied up both victims and locked them inside a back room.

He said the entire ordeal lasted nearly 30 minutes.

One unexpected moment during the robbery was captured on surveillance video when a pizza delivery driver walked into the store, apparently unaware that a robbery was underway.

In the video, one of the suspects can be heard asking whether Sabo had already paid for the pizza.

“Ask bro if he’s paid already. Ask Nic if he’s paid already,” one suspect said in the video.

Sabo said the delivery driver even questioned why one of the men was wearing a mask on a warm day.

“She asked the guy behind the counter holding a firearm; she was like, ‘Is it normal to wear masks in 80-degree weather?’” Sabo recalled.

The suspect responded: “It’s 2026, you’re supposed to.”

Sabo said the suspects left shortly afterward.

About three minutes later, his brother arrived, untied them and called the police.

Since the robbery, the dispensary has increased security measures.

Customers are now required to show identification before entering the business through a secured entry area.

“Upon entrance, you need an ID to even get through that front door. We have an entry room with a buzzer. You’ll look through a camera,” Sabo said.

While the suspects got away with merchandise, Sabo said he’s grateful no one was physically hurt.

“That’s the only thing that we can do is just thank God. We are here to live and breathe another day,” he said.

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