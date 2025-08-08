Point Park University announces big jump in first-year enrollment

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University, the private, four-year university situated in the middle of downtown, is on a growth track.

The school announced on Thursday it is anticipating first-year enrollment to increase by over 25% with its incoming freshman class. It’s the largest incoming first-year class since before the pandemic.

“Our overall enrollment has increased over the past two years, and we expect another substantial increase for the upcoming fall semester,” Chris Brussalis, president of Point Park, said in a release. “This remarkable freshman class is a strong sign that our innovative programs and hands-on learning model resonate with students, even amidst the so-called enrollment cliff affecting many institutions. We will continue to grow Point Park aggressively as a vibrant institution and an active community partner in downtown Pittsburgh.”

The reported growth is a good sign for Point Park’s progress toward the goals it set out in its Pioneer Vision 2030 strategic plan released in 2023. The school is looking to increase overall enrollment by 30% by 2030.

