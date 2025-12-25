Police arrest man for possession of drugs, stolen gun while serving search warrant in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police arrested a man for possession of drugs and a stolen gun while serving a search warrant in Arnold.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli shared information, saying that multiple agencies served a search warrant at a house on Kimball Avenue in Arnold on Dec. 18.

Investigators from New Kensington Police, Westmoreland County Detectives, and Arnold Police were working alongside state probation and parole agents to seize the electronic devices belonging to Delino Franklin.

When police served the warrant, they found a bag of illegal mushrooms in a backpack with Franklin’s bank cards and photo identification also inside, officers say.

Police also reported finding marijuana, a scale, packed capsules in bags believed to be used for drug dealing, suspected fentanyl pills and a gun that was registered to another person throughout the house. The registered owner reported having several guns stolen over the last several years.

Franklin is being held without bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group