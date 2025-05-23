Police file charges against men suspected of robbing Kay Jewelers in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — State police have officially filed charges against two of three men they say were involved in a robbery at Kay Jewelers on Walmart Drive in Uniontown.

Nearly $400,000 worth of diamonds and other jewelry were stolen from the store in June 2024.

“400,000, I mean you can’t give up on that, especially putting the people down, face down? You’ve got to do something about it,” said Shane Layton of Uniontown after hearing of the charges being filed Thursday.

One of the two men was identified as Deaundre Butler of Ohio. Police said Butler and another man, who has not been identified, entered the store minutes before it closed.

The unknown man told an employee he was looking for a two-karat LEO diamond.

Police said he lifted his shirt and showed an employee the handle to a gun, and told her he wanted “all the LEOs” and ordered her to the back of the store.

Police said Butler, who was still in the showroom, ordered the two other employees to lay face down on the floor. Police said employees also said he had a gun in his waistband.

According to the criminal complaint, the unknown man told the employee, “You’re going to give me everything in the case.”

The employee gave the jewelry to the man, and the two ran off through the back of the store.

“There’s no reason to do things like that just to get money in life, you know?” said Jeremy Matthews of Uniontown.

A third man — identified as Julius Alls — is also facing charges.

He didn’t go into the store, but police said he is seen on surveillance video driving a gold truck away from Kay Jewelers after the robbery.

Police also linked a BMW that followed that truck after the robbery to Alls through traffic cameras and an incident report from North Carolina. A traffic stop there in February 2024 involved both Butler and Alls.

“It could have been way worse, but the cops did their job,” Layton said.

