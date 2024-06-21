Local

Armed robbers get away with $60K in jewelry from Fayette County store, state police say

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Suspects Two suspects got away with $60,000 in jewelry during an armed robbery in South Union Township, state police in Uniontown say. These are images taken from surveillance cameras provided by Pennsylvania State Police. (Pennsylvania State Police)

Two suspects got away with $60,000 in jewelry during an armed robbery in South Union Township, state police in Uniontown say.

The Kay Jewelry store at 201 Walmart Drive was robbed just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Two suspects entered the store one minute before it closed and asked to see a two-karat diamond.

One of the suspects showed a store employees a pistol in his waistband, state police said. They had store employees take them to a safe, where they stole 25 LEO diamonds, Neil Lane jewelry and various lab-created diamonds worth about $60,000.

Both were dressed in all black, including black ball caps. One suspect had a cap with a broken heart picture with the writing “no love” in red.

Anyone with information is asked call State Police Uniontown at 724-439-7111 or PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

All callers to PSP Tips could be eligible for a cash reward.

