Armed robbers get away with $60K in jewelry from Fayette County store, state police say

Two suspects got away with $60,000 in jewelry during an armed robbery in South Union Township, state police in Uniontown say.

The Kay Jewelry store at 201 Walmart Drive was robbed just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Two suspects entered the store one minute before it closed and asked to see a two-karat diamond.

One of the suspects showed a store employees a pistol in his waistband, state police said. They had store employees take them to a safe, where they stole 25 LEO diamonds, Neil Lane jewelry and various lab-created diamonds worth about $60,000.

Both were dressed in all black, including black ball caps. One suspect had a cap with a broken heart picture with the writing “no love” in red.

Anyone with information is asked call State Police Uniontown at 724-439-7111 or PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

All callers to PSP Tips could be eligible for a cash reward.

