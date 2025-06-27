Police investigate overnight stabbing in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in Beaver County.

Per Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa.

Police say that, during a fight between two men, one of them stabbed the other with a knife.

William Earl Little, 56, was arrested, with charges pending for aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

